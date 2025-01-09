NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.50 191.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2161 3.2397 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3746 3.3962 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.9050 5.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.45 14.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.90 79.55 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9372 0.9222 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 317.50 317.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1600 4.1400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 328.90 328.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6700 9.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8975 7.8500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4022 0.4022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1605 4.2275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6601 0.6573

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

