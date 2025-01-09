Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 9, 2025, 4:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.50 191.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2161 3.2397
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3746 3.3962
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.9050 5.9050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.45 14.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.90 79.55
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9372 0.9222
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 317.50 317.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.2900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1600 4.1400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 328.90 328.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6700 9.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8975 7.8500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4022 0.4022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1605 4.2275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6601 0.6573

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

