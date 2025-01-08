NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar…

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.00 191.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2075 3.2161 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3658 3.3746 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.9050 5.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.73 79.90 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9925 0.9372 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 317.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3200 4.3300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2100 4.1600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 328.90 328.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6700 9.6700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8725 7.8975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4022 0.4022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1270 4.1605

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6618 0.6601

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

