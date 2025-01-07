NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 194.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3762 3.2075 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4544 3.3658 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.7450 5.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.00 14.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.10 79.73 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9591 0.9925 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.3200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 4.2100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 328.90 328.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6100 9.6700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8525 7.8725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4022 0.4022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0395 4.1270

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6516 0.6618

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.000

