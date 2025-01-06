NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3530 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3400
|1.3530
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|191.25
|192.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|n.a.
|3.3762
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|n.a.
|3.4544
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|5.7450
|5.7450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.25
|14.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.53
|81.10
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0166
|0.9591
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3500
|4.2600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0450
|3.9725
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|328.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8100
|9.6100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1950
|7.8525
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|0.4022
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|3.9885
|4.0395
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6607
|0.6516
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.250
|75.250
