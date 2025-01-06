NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3530 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3530 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.25 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.3762 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.4544 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.7450 5.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.25 14.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.53 81.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0166 0.9591 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0450 3.9725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. 328.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8100 9.6100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1950 7.8525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. 0.4022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9885 4.0395

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6607 0.6516

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

