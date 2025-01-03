NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 191.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1744 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3454 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.7450 5.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.25 14.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.01 81.53 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9518 1.0166 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3200 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0550 4.0450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8000 9.8100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9575 8.1950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9860 3.9885

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6590 0.6607

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.