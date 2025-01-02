Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 191.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2314 3.2184
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3898 3.3824
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.7450 5.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.15 14.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.36 83.01
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9909 0.9518
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.3200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9900 4.0550
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.8000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9875 7.9575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0455 3.9860

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6598 0.6590

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up