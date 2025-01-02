NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 191.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2314 3.2184 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3898 3.3824 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.7450 5.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.15 14.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.36 83.01 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9909 0.9518 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.3200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9900 4.0550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.8000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9875 7.9575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0455 3.9860

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6598 0.6590

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

