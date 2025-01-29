Whirlpool: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $393…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $393 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $7.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $323 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.61 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings to be $10 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

