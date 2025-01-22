What ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield?

There are many criteria dividend investors can use to narrow down the list of available exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Dividend…

There are many criteria dividend investors can use to narrow down the list of available exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Dividend yield — the annual dividends paid by an asset divided by its market price — is one of those factors.

If you are a dividend investor, maximizing your income by getting the highest dividend yield possible can be a good strategy. Whether you reinvest your income to enhance total returns (a dividend growth strategy) or spend it, having more cannot harm you, all else being equal.

Also, if multiple ETFs are equally attractive to you (based on factors like expense ratio, dividend growth, dividend consistency and risk profile), you can use dividend yield as the deciding factor to choose the one to buy. Just remember, though, that most investors consider total return the ultimate measuring stick, and just because a stock or fund has a high dividend yield doesn’t mean its total return is high. Therefore, inclusion in this lineup of ETFs is not necessarily an endorsement.

So, Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield?

To answer this question, let’s consider the ETFs with the highest dividend yield overall and the ones with the highest dividend yield across certain important categories. Annual dividend yields cited are as of Jan. 23, according to VettaFi’s ETF Database (ranking may have changed slightly since this article’s original writing).

The ETF With the Overall Highest Dividend Yield

The first clarifying point to make is that the term “dividend yield” applies broadly to all assets that pay income. ETFs that invest in real estate investment trusts, or REITs, bonds and derivatives (of stocks or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) and pay income to investors all have dividend yields.

In essence, though only stocks pay dividends in the strict sense, the term “dividend yield” applies to all assets that pay income. So, with that clarification out of the way, which ETF has the highest dividend yield?

YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (ticker: MRNY) is the highest dividend-paying ETF in the market as of mid-January. It has an annual dividend yield of 163.62%.

This ETF seeks to generate income by writing or selling call options on Moderna Inc.’s (MRNA) stock. It also invests in U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds.

Of course, the single-stock bent of this ETF as well as the overall higher risk should factor into whether you’d want to make it part of your portfolio, likely with a relatively small allocation.

Dividend ETF With the Highest Dividend Yield

You could decide to exclude ETFs that generate income from REITs, options, futures and fixed-income securities and concentrate only on those ETFs that invest primarily in dividend-paying equities (which is what many investors are looking for).

In this case, the USA Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (SEA) has the highest annual dividend yield, at 19.34%.

The ETF invests in companies that build vessels and those that transport goods around the world’s oceans. It also tracks the stocks of companies that operate and lease chemical ships, tankers and containers, so as an owner of this fund you’d want to keep an eye on that sector.

Total return is also something to keep in mind when dealing with high-yielding ETFs. SEA has a one-year performance of -6.8%, compared with a category average of +25.1%, for example.

ETFs With the Highest Dividend Yields Across Market Caps

If you are like most dividend investors, dividend yield cannot be the sole factor you consider. Thus, knowing the ETF that pays the highest dividend is not enough for you.

In the next sections, we will consider how you can combine factors like risk-return profile and dividend growth (and consistency) with dividend yield. Let’s start by considering the risk-return profile in the form of market caps.

Your overall strategy may require that you focus specifically on large-cap (for greater stability and lower risk), small-cap (for above-average return) or mid-cap (for a combination of stability and growth) stocks. In that case, you should be searching for dividend ETFs that pay the highest dividend within those three categories.

Of large-cap dividend ETFs, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) has the highest annual dividend yield (9.37%). The fund aims to provide monthly distributable income and deliver exposure to the Nasdaq-100 index with low volatility.

For small-cap dividend ETFs, Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) has the highest dividend yield (7.08%).

Finally, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) has the highest dividend yield (5.02%) among mid-cap dividend ETFs.

International Dividend ETF With the Highest Dividend Yield

International dividend ETFs are dividend ETFs available in the U.S. that invest in dividend stocks outside of the U.S. (emerging markets, developed markets or a combination of both).

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio so that you are not overly exposed to economic issues that affect only the U.S., international dividend ETFs can be appropriate. You can also purchase them if you are seeking higher returns than what is available in the U.S.

Even with international dividend ETFs, you can still maximize your income by purchasing the one with the highest dividend yield.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is the international dividend ETF with the highest dividend yield (11.76%). As the name implies, this ETF selects dividend-paying stocks in emerging markets.

Among international ETFs with a global reach — they include both developed and emerging markets — Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) has the highest dividend yield (11.08%).

Sector-Specific ETF With the Highest Dividend Yield

Concerns about risk-return profile can also make you prefer stocks in a particular sector or industry. You may select a sector because of its high returns (technology) or its low volatility and risk during economic downturns (consumer staples).

Some dividend ETFs only invest in stocks within sectors for both risk and return reasons. Among these, Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) has the highest dividend yield, at 12.35%. As the name implies, this ETF only selects stocks within the financial sector.

Dividend Growth ETF With the Highest Dividend Yield

Dividend growth ETFs are dividend ETFs that invest in stocks that consistently grow their dividends. Dividend Aristocrats, Kings and Achievers are subsets of the dividend growth ETFs universe.

Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 companies that have consistently increased their dividend payout over the past 25 years. Dividend Kings are companies of all market caps that have regularly increased dividend payout for the past 50 years. Finally, Dividend Achievers are companies that have raised their dividend payout every year for the past 10 years.

If you want both high and consistently growing dividends, you can concentrate on the dividend growth ETF with the highest dividend yield.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is the dividend growth ETF with the highest dividend yield (8.88%).

Dividend Consistency and Sustainability Growth ETF With the Highest Dividend Yield

While the idea of dividend growth dominates the dividend investing space, some investors are only concerned with dividend consistency and sustainability. That is, instead of asking if the company has grown its dividend payout ratio, they want to know if it has been paying consistently (irrespective of the payout ratio) and if it can keep doing that.

Morningstar has an index — Dividend Leaders Index — that tracks 100 stocks with the highest dividend yields, from a list of stocks that pay consistent dividends and can sustain such payments (the Dividends Composite Index). First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) is the only ETF that tracks this index, and its dividend yield of 4.82% is higher than that of many dividend growth ETFs.

High-Dividend-Yield ETFs with the Highest Dividend Yield

High-dividend-yield ETFs are funds that only include equities with above-average dividend yields.

Some high-dividend-yield ETFs invest in stocks that make up the Dividend Dogs Index, an index that tracks large-cap stocks with above-average dividend yields.

Since these ETFs already select stocks with above-average dividend yield, choosing the one with the highest dividend yield among them is like choosing the best of the best.

Currently, the aforementioned Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is the high-dividend-yield ETF with the highest dividend yield. The ETF invests in stocks in the financial sector with above-average dividend yield.

The Importance of Dividend Yield

Dividend yield will continue to be important to investors.

For some, it will always be the most important factor, while it will be one of many important factors for others. But even if there are other important criteria, you can still look for the ETF with the highest yield among those you have screened based on those other factors.

So, don’t worry if we have not covered a factor that is important to you (expense ratio, for example). Just screen the list of available stocks based on those criteria and then look for the one with the highest dividend yield among them.

Finally, note that dividend yield figures can change significantly if the ETF’s market price falls or rises significantly. Therefore, you may need to check the most recent figures to be sure that an ETF still pays the highest dividend (generally or in its category).

What ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield? originally appeared on usnews.com