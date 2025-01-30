Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $81 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $396 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.12 billion.

