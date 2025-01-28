Western New England Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3…

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

The Westfield, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.7 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $72.7 million.

