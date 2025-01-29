Western Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $594 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $4.29 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.95 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

