Western Alliance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $216.9 million.

The bank, based in Phoenix, said it had earnings of $1.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $848.4 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $787.7 million, or $7.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAL

