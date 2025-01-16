Westamerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $31.7…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $31.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Rafael, California-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $73 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $69.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.6 million, or $5.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.8 million.

