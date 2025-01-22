WesBanco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49.6 million. The…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49.6 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $250 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $162.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.5 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $606.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.