WeightWatchers vs. Keto: What’s the Difference Between These Diets?

With the ketogenic diet and WeightWatchers, weight loss is a numbers game. For keto, you subtract carbs from your diet and add in foods rich in fat. For WeightWatchers, you carefully tally food points to keep within your individual target.

Sticking with keto is challenging, and it may work better as a short-term strategy than a long-term diet solution. However, with WeightWatchers, you might come to lose weight and stay for the ongoing support.

WeightWatchers Overview

WeightWatchers is a commercial diet focused on weight loss, healthy eating and lifestyle habits.

It relies on the Points system, which assigns a point value to every food and beverage based on its nutritional content. Within that system, numerous dietary options (like fruits, vegetables and certain lean proteins) can count as zero points. Overall, the Points system encourages members to eat foods that are lower in calories, saturated fat and sugar and higher in protein.

Your Points target is based on your sex, weight, height and age (factors that influence metabolism) as well as your health goals.

“WeightWatchers assigns a certain number of points per day, allowing you to choose foods that fit within your daily total, offering more freedom in food decisions,” says Jessica Colon, an Illinois-based registered dietitian. In contrast, “the keto diet is extremely restrictive, with very limited carbohydrate intake and very high-fat consumption,” she says.

The carbohydrate (carbs) group includes a range of healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

WeightWatchers basics

WeightWatchers offers three membership plans to suit different needs and goals. Below are the details of each plan and its features.

— Points Program: Includes a customized food plan, access to the app and the option to add registered dietitian consultation.

— Workshops: Includes all benefits of the Points program, as well as unlimited in-person and virtual workshops, as well as weekly weight-loss strategies and behavior-change techniques from expert coaches.

— Weight-Loss Medications: Includes all benefits of the other two programs, as well as a personalized treatment plan and prescription for weight-loss medications if you qualify and ongoing support from a dedicated care team, including a WeightWatchers clinician, fitness coach and more.

Keto Overview

There are different definitions of keto depending on where you look and variations in how you approach it, some of which include incorporating various whole foods or relying more on processed products. Some people stay on keto indefinitely, whereas others cycle in and out.

Keto emphasizes weight loss through fat-burning. You slash the carbs you consume and fill up on fats instead. By doing so, you safely enter a state of ketosis, according to diet proponents.

In ketosis, your body breaks down both dietary and stored body fat into substances called ketones. Your fat-burning system now relies mainly on fat rather than sugar for energy. That can lead to quick weight loss.

Urine or blood test results, fruity breath, reduced hunger, changes in exercise performance and weight loss can all indicate ketosis.

In general, keto plans limit carbs to about 5 to 10% of daily calories, which is roughly 15 to 20 grams per day on a 2,000-calorie diet. Meanwhile, fat intake accounts for approximately 70% of daily calories.

In comparison, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommend that 45 to 65% of daily calories come from carbs, which translates to about 225 to 325 grams for a 2,000-calorie diet. The guidelines also suggest that 20 to 35% of daily calories come from fat.

One issue is weight-loss maintenance. “People might lose weight quickly on the keto diet, but it isn’t always sustainable,” says Emily Hulse, a South Carolina-based registered dietitian. “Many people report regaining weight when they return to a balanced diet and stop following the ketogenic plan entirely.” Additionally, it’s important to note that some of the weight loss on the keto diet can come from losing water weight.

Another issue is whether would-be keto adherents are truly reaching a state of ketosis. “I see that many clients who believe they’re following the ketogenic diet aren’t entirely accurate,” says Hulse. “It’s extremely difficult to maintain the keto diet and keep your body in a state of ketosis. Even one meal or snack of increased carbs may knock your body out of ketosis. Many of my clients will eat higher fat throughout the day but have a higher-carb bedtime snack or higher-carb meal on the weekends. Because of this, I do not believe that many people are truly maintaining a state of ketosis.”

Keto diet basics

Keto flips traditional thinking on diets because it encourages high-fat consumption. Here’s how a keto diet might look:

— Instead of skinless poultry and lean cuts of meat, protein sources include rib-eye steak, skin-on chicken thighs, pork roast and snacks like bacon.

— Whole-dairy foods are encouraged.

— You counter sugar cravings with desserts like dark chocolate and nut butter.

— For a salad, greens such as spinach, kale and lettuce, along with broccoli, cauliflower and cucumbers, are okay, but starchy veggies such as corn and sweet potatoes are too high in carbs.

— Salad dressing could contain oils like avocado, olive, canola, flaxseed and palm oil or even mayonnaise.

Similarities Between WeightWatchers and Keto

Both WeightWatchers and keto require you to count something, whether that’s food points or carbs.

Health benefits of WeightWatchers vs. keto

Losing weight in general can reduce health risks — such as high blood pressure, heart attacks and cancer — related to being overweight or obese. Diabetes risk may be reduced by either diet.

A 2022 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health review found that the keto diet can help with weight loss, better blood sugar control and improved cholesterol levels in people with Type 2 diabetes who are overweight. The keto diet can also help lower triglyceride levels in the short term, according to another 2022 review. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in your blood, and high levels can increase your risk of heart disease.

As for Weight Watchers, a 2018 study shows that the program is a cost-effective way to help more people access diabetes prevention programs and achieve weight loss that lowers their risk of diabetes.

Risks of WeightWatchers vs. keto

Within both keto and WeightWatchers, there’s room to make healthy food choices among permitted foods. However, it’s also possible to obsess over keto carb counts or WeightWatchers food points and sacrifice nutritional variety.

Differences Between WeightWatchers and Keto

“WeightWatchers requires a bit more decision-making to determine the point values of foods. It involves regularly tracking and planning to ensure you are on track with your allotted point values each day,” says Lindsay Cohen, a Missouri-based registered dietitian. WeightWatchers focuses less on fats versus carbs, and instead on overall nutrient intake, notes Hulse.

On the other hand, Cohen says, “The keto diet focuses on drastically reducing carb intake to induce ketosis. This means cutting out or limiting foods like grains, fruits and starchy vegetables while emphasizing high-fat and high-protein foods.”

Support

If you’re looking for fellow keto followers, you can easily make informal connections online. However, if you value structured support, WeightWatchers has you covered.

Support offered via multi-modal access through in-person workshops, online chat or phone is a hallmark of the WeightWatchers plan. Participants can hear from people who have lost and kept their weight off using WeightWatchers, and who’ve been trained in weight-management techniques.

Pricing/cost

WeightWatchers is a membership program that charges monthly fees. The Points Program starts at $10 per month, the Workshops Plan starts at $25 per month and the Weight-Loss Medications Plan starts at $49 per month. It’s important to note the Weight-Loss Medications Plan does not include the cost of medications.

The keto diet itself doesn’t require a program or specific costs. However, if you follow a particular keto program, such as a meal delivery service, there are associated costs, priced by meal or portions. Additionally, some individuals might spend more on certain keto-friendly foods, like meat, eggs, cheese and healthy fats, than other diet types.

Health benefits of WeightWatchers vs. keto

One major difference in health benefits is that the ketogenic diet has been studied more extensively in other areas. It began as a medical approach for controlling seizures in some patients with hard-to-treat epilepsy.

Research also shows the keto diet as a promising treatment for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and migraines. Additionally, some studies suggest the keto diet might help boost the effects of chemo and radiation therapy when used with standard cancer treatments.

Weight loss on WeightWatchers vs. keto

WeightWatchers claims on its website that you can shed 3.5 times more weight on its program. This is based on a 6-month study comparing the program to standard nutritional guidelines.

Studies published in 2015 and 2018 showed that people in the WeightWatchers in-person program lost between 3.1% and 5.5% of their weight after 12 months, which was significantly more than those who didn’t join the program. A 2017 study published in The Lancet found that a 52-week WeightWatchers program led to a weight loss of 6.76 kilograms (about 15 pounds), which was more effective than the 12-week program, which resulted in 4.75 kilograms (about 10.5 pounds) of weight loss.

“People lose weight on the keto diet, and many see significant changes quickly, contributing to its popularity,” says Colon. “However, many who lose weight on the keto diet often regain it over time, as maintaining the diet long-term can be challenging.”

Much of the research on the keto diet for weight loss is based on short-term studies, often lasting 12 months or less. A 2020 Nutrients review of 14 studies found that the keto diet helped people with overweight or obesity lose weight. On average, people with diabetes lost 7.78 kilograms (about 17 pounds), and overall, people without diabetes lost 3.81 kilograms (about 8.4 pounds).

Risks of WeightWatchers vs. keto

With keto’s sharp carb restrictions, plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, grains and beans are excluded or drastically limited. These foods contain fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, which are good-for-you plant compounds with antioxidant and inflammation-fighting effects.

Diets with higher fat content, like keto, can pose risks for heart health. The keto diet may not be indicated for people with certain medical disorders and is not considered safe for those with liver or kidney conditions. Hormonal changes may include dramatic effects on insulin and reproductive hormones. The use of keto for people with diabetes, especially among those taking insulin, remains controversial.

The keto diet comes with more risks due to its highly restrictive nature. “Risks include possible digestive issues due to low fiber intake, nutrient deficiencies, kidney stones and elevated cholesterol,” says Cohen. “As your body adjusts to ketosis, you may experience the “keto flu” which involves symptoms such as fatigue, headache, dizziness, nausea, constipation and brain fog.”

Although no serious risks or side effects have been reported with WeightWatchers, it’s not considered safe for everyone. Children under 18 can no longer sign up for the program, because of the potential for unhealthy fixation on weight and dieting in this age group. Pregnant women and people with a current medical diagnosis of an eating disorder should not participate, either.

It’s important to talk to your doctor before starting any weight-loss program.

Which Diet Is Better?

If you’re looking for quick weight loss and fewer food decisions, keto might work better for you. On the other hand, if you prefer sustainable weight loss over time, a strong support system and more flexibility with your food choices, WeightWatchers may be a better fit.

WeightWatchers Keto Weight loss About 10 to 15 pounds based on published studies About 8 to 17 pounds based on published studies Food Point system encourages foods higher in protein and lower in calories, saturated fat and sugar. Extremely low-carb, high-fat plan with several versions. Cost Varies with food choices. Membership ranges from $10 to $45 per month. Varies with food choices. Support In-person workshops, personal coaching, digital tools and 24/7 chat with coaches available. Access varies by membership. Informal support online. Health benefits May reduce risk for chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. May offer better blood sugar control and improvements in triglycerides. Might help with neurological conditions. Health risks Not advised for pregnant women or children under 18. Not advised for people with liver or kidney conditions.

Update 01/14/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.