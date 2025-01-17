Webster Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $177.8 million.…

The bank, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $661 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $685.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $768.7 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

