WD-40: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Friday reported profit of $18.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $153.5 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $5.20 to $5.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $600 million to $630 million.

