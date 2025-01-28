Waterstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.2 million in…

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $31.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.7 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.5 million.

