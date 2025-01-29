Waste Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $598 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $598 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.89 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.75 billion, or $6.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.06 billion.

