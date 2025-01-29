Washington Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.8…

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had a loss of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.1 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $191.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

