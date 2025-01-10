Walgreens: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Friday reported a loss of $265…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Friday reported a loss of $265 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $39.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.08 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.