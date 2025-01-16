WaFd: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $47.3 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $47.3 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $360.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $171.1 million, also missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.