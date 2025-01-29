Wabash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $416.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $284.1 million, or $6.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be 85 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

