W.W. Grainger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $475 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $9.71 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.75 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.91 billion, or $38.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.17 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $39 to $41.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.6 billion to $18.1 billion.

