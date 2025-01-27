W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $576.1 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $576.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.51 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.76 billion, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.52 billion.

