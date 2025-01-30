Visa: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.12 billion.…

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and investment costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and investment costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $9.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.34 billion.

