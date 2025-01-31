Virtus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.3 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $7.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.48 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $233.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $212 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.7 million, or $16.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $820.4 million.

