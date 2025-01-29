Virtu Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $834.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $457.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276.4 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRT

