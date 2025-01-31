Vestis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $832,000. On…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $832,000.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $683.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.7 million.

Vestis expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.83 billion.

