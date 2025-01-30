Valero Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $281 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $281 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $30.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.77 billion, or $8.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.88 billion.

