Utah Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.9 million, or $3.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.9 million.

