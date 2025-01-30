UPS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.72 billion. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.72 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $25.3 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.33 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $89 billion.

