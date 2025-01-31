Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

January 31, 2025, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1fuboTV 6.45 1.29 4.04 +2.78 +220.6
2Innovaters 12.48 4.72 11.62 +6.68 +135.2
3AmpriusTcwt .84 .33 .72 +.36 +101.7
4OppFi 14.85 6.81 13.71 +6.05 + 79.0
5agilonhlth 3.76 1.90 3.34 +1.44 + 75.8
6FivePntHldn 9 6.71 3.56 6.57 +2.79 + 73.8
7BeyondInc 8.54 5.02 8.29 +3.36 + 68.2
8DHIGroup 35 2.99 1.72 2.83 +1.06 + 59.9
9HimsHersHl 37.96 24.07 37.28 +13.10 + 54.2
10PlanetLabs 6.36 3.54 6.10 +2.06 + 51.0
11AmerWellrs 12.00 7.02 10.78 +3.53 + 48.7
12AzulSA 3 2.50 1.67 2.46 +.79 + 47.3
13SemrushHld 17.95 11.39 17.44 +5.56 + 46.8
14Holleywt .10 .04 .08 +.03 + 45.5
15MPMaterial 22.28 15.77 21.96 +6.36 + 40.8
16BlackSkyrs 17.39 9.31 14.99 +4.20 + 38.9
17GpoAvalAcc 22 2.90 2.03 2.80 +.77 + 37.9
18DanaInc 16.87 11.03 15.94 +4.38 + 37.9
19Brinker 53 187.08 133.00 181.97 +49.68 + 37.6
20HarmonyGold 15 11.53 8.24 11.27 +3.06 + 37.3
21NevroCorp 5.47 3.17 5.07 +1.35 + 36.3
22GinkgoBiors 14.61 8.44 13.36 +3.54 + 36.0
23TwilioInc 151.95 105.53 146.58 +38.50 + 35.6
24TorridHldg 7.19 5.00 7.06 +1.83 + 35.0
25AmVanguard 9 6.28 4.51 6.18 +1.55 + 33.5
26NuScalePwr 29.66 17.22 23.84 +5.91 + 33.0
27Skillz 6.77 5.02 6.65 +1.62 + 32.2
28Enlightify 1.48 .71 1.36 +.33 + 31.7
29LifeTimeGp 76 30.39 22.04 28.99 +6.87 + 31.1
30AnglogoldAsh 30.48 23.53 30.21 +7.13 + 30.9
31DxGldBull 47.56 36.17 45.76 +10.60 + 30.1
32TitanIntl 5 9.15 6.51 8.83 +2.04 + 30.0
33SuperGrp 8.44 5.45 8.09 +1.86 + 29.9
34StrideInc 34 137.54 103.74 134.90 +30.97 + 29.8
35CNFinHldg 1.39 .94 1.23 +.28 + 29.5
36XpengADR 15.89 11.14 15.22 +3.40 + 28.8
37GoldFldsLtd 16 17.45 13.78 16.93 +3.73 + 28.3
38ButtrNtwrk 4.45 3.24 3.99 +.87 + 27.9
39NuHoldg 63 13.58 10.23 13.24 +2.88 + 27.8
40FlagstrFinlrs 3 11.98 8.56 11.83 +2.50 + 26.8
41Paragon28 13.13 9.44 13.02 +2.69 + 26.0
42PrUltBrazil 17.78 13.69 17.35 +3.57 + 25.9
43CVSHealth 14 58.46 44.11 56.48 +11.59 + 25.8
44GreyHouImp 6 13.00 10.31 12.88 +2.63 + 25.7
45DxBrazlBul 53.64 40.61 52.02 +10.61 + 25.6
46BanColumbia 40.62 31.66 39.55 +8.04 + 25.5
47DirGMinBll 48.43 37.55 45.76 +9.27 + 25.4
48Guidewire 215.46 167.62 211.27 +42.69 + 25.3
49UniFirst 27 243.70 169.01 214.32 +43.23 + 25.3
50Skillsoft 34.43 23.40 30.00 +6.04 + 25.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1VertAerosprs 12.70 4.59 5.08 7.50 59.6
2SESAI 2.53 .75 1.18 1.01 46.1
3LiCyclers 2.55 .92 1.01 .78 43.6
4NextEraLP 8 19.28 9.98 10.54 7.26 40.8
5MVOilTrust 3 8.87 4.78 5.05 2.98 37.1
6LiveWireGr 5.13 3.03 3.15 1.66 34.5
7EdisonIntl 17 81.02 53.26 54.00 —25.84 32.4
8DWavQntm 10.58 3.74 5.94 2.46 29.3
9BakktHldgrs 31.75 17.54 17.56 7.21 29.1
10KoreGrpHlds 3.45 1.66 2.29 .93 28.9
11System1 1.10 .60 .65 .24 27.2
12ClarosMtg 4.64 3.21 3.30 1.22 27.0
13SignetJewele 11 81.58 54.44 59.23 —21.48 26.6
14CNXResc 2 39.00 27.00 27.38 9.29 25.3
15SunnovaEn 4.75 2.55 2.57 .86 25.1
16MercuryGen 67.17 44.19 49.84 —16.64 25.0
17DirDGldBrrs 66.66 49.60 51.75 —17.02 24.7
18NwOrntEd 27 64.38 44.46 48.76 —15.42 24.0
19PSQHldngwt .88 .54 .61 .19 23.8
20EngyVault 2.70 1.56 1.74 .54 23.7
21PerfectCp 36 3.19 2.08 2.17 .66 23.3
22DxGdMBears 29.94 22.39 23.72 7.15 23.2
23PG&ECorp 18 20.44 15.32 15.65 4.53 22.4
24AdvSMSOSrs 10.60 6.84 7.14 2.04 22.2
25AMCEntA 4.13 3.08 3.11 .87 21.9
26PrShUlShBrz 19.63 14.64 15.00 4.11 21.5
27SurfAirMobrs 6.59 3.45 4.24 1.15 21.3
28Caleres 23.82 18.30 18.33 4.83 20.9
29ELFInc 44 137.19 99.91 99.91 —25.64 20.4
30YatsenHldgrs 4.06 3.01 3.17 .81 20.4
31AbercrFtch 21 164.80 117.61 119.38 —30.09 20.1
32ScullyRoylty 13 9.06 7.10 7.40 1.85 20.0
33DirxIntntBrrs 36.95 27.42 28.25 6.88 19.6
34TevaPharm 22.40 17.51 17.73 4.31 19.6
35BeazerHomes 4 29.30 21.91 22.16 5.30 19.3
36Transaltag 6 14.62 10.31 11.48 2.67 18.9
37ProUShSilvrs 40.90 32.98 34.21 7.79 18.5
38Herbalife 3 7.01 5.41 5.46 1.23 18.4
39ConstellA 21 228.89 176.51 180.80 —40.20 18.2
40Innovidwt .12 .08 .09 .02 18.2
41OfferpadSl 3.17 2.25 2.34 .51 17.9
42VOCEngyTr 5.12 3.70 3.93 .85 17.8
43Stoneridge 6.44 5.02 5.17 1.10 17.5
44PolarisInds 5 59.65 47.53 47.70 9.92 17.2
45LoanDepot 2.08 1.57 1.69 .35 17.2
46ZIMIntgShip 23.61 15.70 17.80 3.67 17.1
47B&WEnter 7 1.90 1.24 1.36 .28 17.1
48FstFoundn 6.47 5.04 5.15 1.06 17.1
49DxFnBear 6.92 5.10 5.29 1.08 17.0
50LendingClb 28 17.86 13.44 13.49 2.70 16.7
—————————

