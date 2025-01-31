UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1fuboTV
|6.45
|1.29
|4.04
|+2.78
|+220.6
|2Innovaters
|12.48
|4.72
|11.62
|+6.68
|+135.2
|3AmpriusTcwt
|.84
|.33
|.72
|+.36
|+101.7
|4OppFi
|14.85
|6.81
|13.71
|+6.05
|+
|79.0
|5agilonhlth
|3.76
|1.90
|3.34
|+1.44
|+
|75.8
|6FivePntHldn
|9
|6.71
|3.56
|6.57
|+2.79
|+
|73.8
|7BeyondInc
|8.54
|5.02
|8.29
|+3.36
|+
|68.2
|8DHIGroup
|35
|2.99
|1.72
|2.83
|+1.06
|+
|59.9
|9HimsHersHl
|37.96
|24.07
|37.28
|+13.10
|+
|54.2
|10PlanetLabs
|6.36
|3.54
|6.10
|+2.06
|+
|51.0
|11AmerWellrs
|12.00
|7.02
|10.78
|+3.53
|+
|48.7
|12AzulSA
|3
|2.50
|1.67
|2.46
|+.79
|+
|47.3
|13SemrushHld
|17.95
|11.39
|17.44
|+5.56
|+
|46.8
|14Holleywt
|.10
|.04
|.08
|+.03
|+
|45.5
|15MPMaterial
|22.28
|15.77
|21.96
|+6.36
|+
|40.8
|16BlackSkyrs
|17.39
|9.31
|14.99
|+4.20
|+
|38.9
|17GpoAvalAcc
|22
|2.90
|2.03
|2.80
|+.77
|+
|37.9
|18DanaInc
|16.87
|11.03
|15.94
|+4.38
|+
|37.9
|19Brinker
|53
|187.08
|133.00
|181.97
|+49.68
|+
|37.6
|20HarmonyGold
|15
|11.53
|8.24
|11.27
|+3.06
|+
|37.3
|21NevroCorp
|5.47
|3.17
|5.07
|+1.35
|+
|36.3
|22GinkgoBiors
|14.61
|8.44
|13.36
|+3.54
|+
|36.0
|23TwilioInc
|151.95
|105.53
|146.58
|+38.50
|+
|35.6
|24TorridHldg
|7.19
|5.00
|7.06
|+1.83
|+
|35.0
|25AmVanguard
|9
|6.28
|4.51
|6.18
|+1.55
|+
|33.5
|26NuScalePwr
|29.66
|17.22
|23.84
|+5.91
|+
|33.0
|27Skillz
|6.77
|5.02
|6.65
|+1.62
|+
|32.2
|28Enlightify
|1.48
|.71
|1.36
|+.33
|+
|31.7
|29LifeTimeGp
|76
|30.39
|22.04
|28.99
|+6.87
|+
|31.1
|30AnglogoldAsh
|30.48
|23.53
|30.21
|+7.13
|+
|30.9
|31DxGldBull
|47.56
|36.17
|45.76
|+10.60
|+
|30.1
|32TitanIntl
|5
|9.15
|6.51
|8.83
|+2.04
|+
|30.0
|33SuperGrp
|8.44
|5.45
|8.09
|+1.86
|+
|29.9
|34StrideInc
|34
|137.54
|103.74
|134.90
|+30.97
|+
|29.8
|35CNFinHldg
|1.39
|.94
|1.23
|+.28
|+
|29.5
|36XpengADR
|15.89
|11.14
|15.22
|+3.40
|+
|28.8
|37GoldFldsLtd
|16
|17.45
|13.78
|16.93
|+3.73
|+
|28.3
|38ButtrNtwrk
|4.45
|3.24
|3.99
|+.87
|+
|27.9
|39NuHoldg
|63
|13.58
|10.23
|13.24
|+2.88
|+
|27.8
|40FlagstrFinlrs
|3
|11.98
|8.56
|11.83
|+2.50
|+
|26.8
|41Paragon28
|13.13
|9.44
|13.02
|+2.69
|+
|26.0
|42PrUltBrazil
|17.78
|13.69
|17.35
|+3.57
|+
|25.9
|43CVSHealth
|14
|58.46
|44.11
|56.48
|+11.59
|+
|25.8
|44GreyHouImp
|6
|13.00
|10.31
|12.88
|+2.63
|+
|25.7
|45DxBrazlBul
|53.64
|40.61
|52.02
|+10.61
|+
|25.6
|46BanColumbia
|40.62
|31.66
|39.55
|+8.04
|+
|25.5
|47DirGMinBll
|48.43
|37.55
|45.76
|+9.27
|+
|25.4
|48Guidewire
|215.46
|167.62
|211.27
|+42.69
|+
|25.3
|49UniFirst
|27
|243.70
|169.01
|214.32
|+43.23
|+
|25.3
|50Skillsoft
|34.43
|23.40
|30.00
|+6.04
|+
|25.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1VertAerosprs
|12.70
|4.59
|5.08
|—
|7.50
|—
|59.6
|2SESAI
|2.53
|.75
|1.18
|—
|1.01
|—
|46.1
|3LiCyclers
|2.55
|.92
|1.01
|—
|.78
|—
|43.6
|4NextEraLP
|8
|19.28
|9.98
|10.54
|—
|7.26
|—
|40.8
|5MVOilTrust
|3
|8.87
|4.78
|5.05
|—
|2.98
|—
|37.1
|6LiveWireGr
|5.13
|3.03
|3.15
|—
|1.66
|—
|34.5
|7EdisonIntl
|17
|81.02
|53.26
|54.00
|—25.84
|—
|32.4
|8DWavQntm
|10.58
|3.74
|5.94
|—
|2.46
|—
|29.3
|9BakktHldgrs
|31.75
|17.54
|17.56
|—
|7.21
|—
|29.1
|10KoreGrpHlds
|3.45
|1.66
|2.29
|—
|.93
|—
|28.9
|11System1
|1.10
|.60
|.65
|—
|.24
|—
|27.2
|12ClarosMtg
|4.64
|3.21
|3.30
|—
|1.22
|—
|27.0
|13SignetJewele
|11
|81.58
|54.44
|59.23
|—21.48
|—
|26.6
|14CNXResc
|2
|39.00
|27.00
|27.38
|—
|9.29
|—
|25.3
|15SunnovaEn
|4.75
|2.55
|2.57
|—
|.86
|—
|25.1
|16MercuryGen
|67.17
|44.19
|49.84
|—16.64
|—
|25.0
|17DirDGldBrrs
|66.66
|49.60
|51.75
|—17.02
|—
|24.7
|18NwOrntEd
|27
|64.38
|44.46
|48.76
|—15.42
|—
|24.0
|19PSQHldngwt
|.88
|.54
|.61
|—
|.19
|—
|23.8
|20EngyVault
|2.70
|1.56
|1.74
|—
|.54
|—
|23.7
|21PerfectCp
|36
|3.19
|2.08
|2.17
|—
|.66
|—
|23.3
|22DxGdMBears
|29.94
|22.39
|23.72
|—
|7.15
|—
|23.2
|23PG&ECorp
|18
|20.44
|15.32
|15.65
|—
|4.53
|—
|22.4
|24AdvSMSOSrs
|10.60
|6.84
|7.14
|—
|2.04
|—
|22.2
|25AMCEntA
|4.13
|3.08
|3.11
|—
|.87
|—
|21.9
|26PrShUlShBrz
|19.63
|14.64
|15.00
|—
|4.11
|—
|21.5
|27SurfAirMobrs
|6.59
|3.45
|4.24
|—
|1.15
|—
|21.3
|28Caleres
|23.82
|18.30
|18.33
|—
|4.83
|—
|20.9
|29ELFInc
|44
|137.19
|99.91
|99.91
|—25.64
|—
|20.4
|30YatsenHldgrs
|4.06
|3.01
|3.17
|—
|.81
|—
|20.4
|31AbercrFtch
|21
|164.80
|117.61
|119.38
|—30.09
|—
|20.1
|32ScullyRoylty
|13
|9.06
|7.10
|7.40
|—
|1.85
|—
|20.0
|33DirxIntntBrrs
|36.95
|27.42
|28.25
|—
|6.88
|—
|19.6
|34TevaPharm
|22.40
|17.51
|17.73
|—
|4.31
|—
|19.6
|35BeazerHomes
|4
|29.30
|21.91
|22.16
|—
|5.30
|—
|19.3
|36Transaltag
|6
|14.62
|10.31
|11.48
|—
|2.67
|—
|18.9
|37ProUShSilvrs
|40.90
|32.98
|34.21
|—
|7.79
|—
|18.5
|38Herbalife
|3
|7.01
|5.41
|5.46
|—
|1.23
|—
|18.4
|39ConstellA
|21
|228.89
|176.51
|180.80
|—40.20
|—
|18.2
|40Innovidwt
|.12
|.08
|.09
|—
|.02
|—
|18.2
|41OfferpadSl
|3.17
|2.25
|2.34
|—
|.51
|—
|17.9
|42VOCEngyTr
|5.12
|3.70
|3.93
|—
|.85
|—
|17.8
|43Stoneridge
|6.44
|5.02
|5.17
|—
|1.10
|—
|17.5
|44PolarisInds
|5
|59.65
|47.53
|47.70
|—
|9.92
|—
|17.2
|45LoanDepot
|2.08
|1.57
|1.69
|—
|.35
|—
|17.2
|46ZIMIntgShip
|23.61
|15.70
|17.80
|—
|3.67
|—
|17.1
|47B&WEnter
|7
|1.90
|1.24
|1.36
|—
|.28
|—
|17.1
|48FstFoundn
|6.47
|5.04
|5.15
|—
|1.06
|—
|17.1
|49DxFnBear
|6.92
|5.10
|5.29
|—
|1.08
|—
|17.0
|50LendingClb
|28
|17.86
|13.44
|13.49
|—
|2.70
|—
|16.7
