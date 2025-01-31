Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

January 31, 2025, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ChromoThern 3.80 .63 2.34 +1.70 +265.1
2RegHlthPrpfA 2.15 .38 .68 +.32 + 90.5
3FlexibleSolu 24 6.75 3.46 6.08 +2.47 + 68.4
4AXILBrndsn 6.77 3.86 6.19 +2.33 + 60.4
5cbdMD .82 .36 .57 +.20 + 52.5
6GoldResource .49 .20 .35 +.12 + 50.4
7TrioPetrolrs 3.25 1.01 1.76 +.55 + 45.5
8XtantMed 61 .65 .44 .62 +.17 + 38.8
9WestwatRs 1.32 .66 .98 +.27 + 38.6
10PowrREITpfA 6.94 3.48 4.85 +1.35 + 38.5
11AvinoSlv&Gg 1.29 .88 1.19 +.31 + 35.1
12MilestoneSci 1.39 .93 1.26 +.30 + 31.3
13ProtalixBio 49 2.54 1.86 2.43 +.55 + 29.3
14BMTechwt .77 .55 .75 +.17 + 28.8
15RennFund 2.88 2.22 2.80 +.57 + 25.6
16IdahoStrRs 13.40 10.06 12.78 +2.59 + 25.4
17FrshVineW .84 .51 .73 +.14 + 24.6
18CentrusEngy 26 99.57 67.52 82.30 +15.69 + 23.6
19iBio 3.35 2.31 3.01 +.56 + 22.9
20NewGoldg 3.13 2.51 3.02 +.54 + 21.8
21AmbowEdurs 3.17 1.59 2.55 +.45 + 21.4
22EquinoxGld 40 6.37 5.04 6.07 +1.05 + 20.9
23LineageCell .69 .50 .60 +.10 + 19.5
24RetractblTch 1 .88 .68 .82 +.13 + 18.8
25BarnwellInd 2.17 1.45 1.78 +.27 + 17.9
26i80Gold .64 .51 .57 +.08 + 16.7
27Innsuites 42 2.70 2.14 2.52 +.36 + 16.6
28EmersonRhs .59 .42 .49 +.07 + 16.4
29Electromed 76 35.56 29.21 34.40 +4.85 + 16.4
30MAGSilverg 16.75 13.57 15.80 +2.20 + 16.2
31SilvCrMetl 11.07 9.25 10.50 +1.40 + 15.4
32VistaGold .68 .55 .64 +.08 + 14.7
33ParaGoldNv .43 .32 .39 +.04 + 12.9
34IssuerDirect 12 11.57 8.26 10.06 +1.12 + 12.5
35Silynxcom 6.49 3.57 4.07 +.45 + 12.4
36NoDynMing .78 .56 .65 +.07 + 12.2
37PerspTherrs 4.24 3.02 3.55 +.36 + 11.3
38GeeGroupInc 3 .51 .21 .23 +.02 + 11.1
39NovBayPhrs .84 .50 .67 +.07 + 10.8
40PineapplFinl .70 .42 .50 +.05 + 10.6
41LGLGroup 41 6.99 6.00 6.60 +.63 + 10.6
42BirksGroup 2.03 1.39 1.77 +.16 + 9.7
43Sifco 3.89 3.48 3.88 +.34 + 9.6
44VenuHldgn 10.50 9.00 9.97 +.82 + 9.0
45ImperOilg 10 72.24 61.34 66.64 +5.04 + 8.2
46ArmataPhr 2.37 1.86 2.00 +.15 + 8.1
47SolitarioRes .69 .59 .64 +.05 + 7.9
48MoviMage 1.55 .62 .70 +.05 + 7.8
49TrilogyMetl 1.48 1.06 1.25 +.09 + 7.8
50AustinGold 1.54 1.05 1.35 +.10 + 7.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBioph .59 .10 .13 .41 76.1
2Castellum 2.00 .65 .69 1.31 65.4
3OSTherapn 7.00 1.80 1.84 2.44 57.0
4AtlasClearnrs 15.27 4.05 4.16 5.44 56.7
5ComstockM 5 .81 .25 .38 .42 52.4
6KnowLabs .22 .08 .09 .09 50.0
7Azitrars .65 .23 .24 .18 43.2
8BrazilPotshn 8.60 4.10 4.38 3.32 43.1
9MarygoldCos 2.00 1.01 1.03 .73 41.5
10ITTechPck .71 .34 .36 .25 40.9
11OceanPwr 1.75 .62 .66 .36 35.7
12CalidiBiothrs 1.49 .58 .76 .39 34.1
13GeniusGrprs .62 .45 .48 .21 30.4
14AgEaglAerrs 3.60 2.18 2.43 1.04 30.0
15TherivBiolrs 2.03 1.24 1.27 .48 27.4
16Globalstar 2.34 1.29 1.53 .54 26.1
17SatixfyComm 2.03 1.10 1.15 .38 24.8
18Inuvo .79 .40 .49 .16 24.1
19CleanCoreSol 1.38 .91 .99 .30 23.3
20EmpirePetrl 8.12 5.75 5.85 1.75 23.0
21NFTLtdrs 3.66 2.54 2.75 .79 22.3
22IvanhoeEl 8.19 5.84 5.92 1.63 21.6
23GranTrrag 4 8.19 5.57 5.71 1.52 21.0
24WidePoint 4 5.10 3.41 3.88 .96 19.8
25BettrChoicrs 2.49 1.88 1.92 .43 18.3
26PalatinTch 1.45 .86 .91 .20 17.8
27RydeGrpn .54 .36 .38 .08 17.8
28FOXOTch .38 .19 .24 .05 17.5
29AltaGlbGrpn 1.73 1.11 1.17 .24 17.0
30Southlndwt .25 .18 .20 .04 16.7
31Oragenics .42 .27 .31 .06 16.3
32NanoViricid 1.65 1.03 1.20 .23 16.1
33HyperDatars 1 6.48 3.09 4.15 .71 14.6
34HyperDatpfD 26.50 17.84 22.91 3.38 12.9
35GencorInds 15 18.10 14.86 15.39 2.26 12.8
36BluerckHm 13.48 10.71 11.61 1.66 12.5
37PacGEpfC 21.14 18.75 18.44 2.45 11.7
38ObsidEngy 5 6.26 5.16 5.16 .63 10.9
39CoreMolding 8 16.79 14.23 14.77 1.77 10.7
40CKXLands 14.00 10.60 11.29 1.31 10.4
41SachemCap 3 1.40 1.11 1.21 .14 10.4
42PacGEpfA 24.49 21.94 21.94 2.43 10.0
43PacGEpfD 19.45 17.50 17.52 1.93 9.9
44PacGEpfE 19.75 18.00 17.69 1.91 9.7
45BrilliAn 4.15 3.29 3.45 .36 9.4
46PacGEpfH 17.88 16.10 16.32 1.68 9.3
47CatheterPrrs .61 .38 .41 .04 9.1
48GalianoGld 5 1.33 1.07 1.12 .11 8.9
49Can-Fite 1.84 1.45 1.48 .15 8.9
50iShIndiaSCbt 77.71 67.51 69.74 6.71 8.8
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

