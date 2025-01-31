UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ChromoThern
|3.80
|.63
|2.34
|+1.70
|+265.1
|2RegHlthPrpfA
|2.15
|.38
|.68
|+.32
|+
|90.5
|3FlexibleSolu
|24
|6.75
|3.46
|6.08
|+2.47
|+
|68.4
|4AXILBrndsn
|6.77
|3.86
|6.19
|+2.33
|+
|60.4
|5cbdMD
|.82
|.36
|.57
|+.20
|+
|52.5
|6GoldResource
|.49
|.20
|.35
|+.12
|+
|50.4
|7TrioPetrolrs
|3.25
|1.01
|1.76
|+.55
|+
|45.5
|8XtantMed
|61
|.65
|.44
|.62
|+.17
|+
|38.8
|9WestwatRs
|1.32
|.66
|.98
|+.27
|+
|38.6
|10PowrREITpfA
|6.94
|3.48
|4.85
|+1.35
|+
|38.5
|11AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.29
|.88
|1.19
|+.31
|+
|35.1
|12MilestoneSci
|1.39
|.93
|1.26
|+.30
|+
|31.3
|13ProtalixBio
|49
|2.54
|1.86
|2.43
|+.55
|+
|29.3
|14BMTechwt
|.77
|.55
|.75
|+.17
|+
|28.8
|15RennFund
|2.88
|2.22
|2.80
|+.57
|+
|25.6
|16IdahoStrRs
|13.40
|10.06
|12.78
|+2.59
|+
|25.4
|17FrshVineW
|.84
|.51
|.73
|+.14
|+
|24.6
|18CentrusEngy
|26
|99.57
|67.52
|82.30
|+15.69
|+
|23.6
|19iBio
|3.35
|2.31
|3.01
|+.56
|+
|22.9
|20NewGoldg
|3.13
|2.51
|3.02
|+.54
|+
|21.8
|21AmbowEdurs
|3.17
|1.59
|2.55
|+.45
|+
|21.4
|22EquinoxGld
|40
|6.37
|5.04
|6.07
|+1.05
|+
|20.9
|23LineageCell
|.69
|.50
|.60
|+.10
|+
|19.5
|24RetractblTch
|1
|.88
|.68
|.82
|+.13
|+
|18.8
|25BarnwellInd
|2.17
|1.45
|1.78
|+.27
|+
|17.9
|26i80Gold
|.64
|.51
|.57
|+.08
|+
|16.7
|27Innsuites
|42
|2.70
|2.14
|2.52
|+.36
|+
|16.6
|28EmersonRhs
|.59
|.42
|.49
|+.07
|+
|16.4
|29Electromed
|76
|35.56
|29.21
|34.40
|+4.85
|+
|16.4
|30MAGSilverg
|16.75
|13.57
|15.80
|+2.20
|+
|16.2
|31SilvCrMetl
|11.07
|9.25
|10.50
|+1.40
|+
|15.4
|32VistaGold
|.68
|.55
|.64
|+.08
|+
|14.7
|33ParaGoldNv
|.43
|.32
|.39
|+.04
|+
|12.9
|34IssuerDirect
|12
|11.57
|8.26
|10.06
|+1.12
|+
|12.5
|35Silynxcom
|6.49
|3.57
|4.07
|+.45
|+
|12.4
|36NoDynMing
|.78
|.56
|.65
|+.07
|+
|12.2
|37PerspTherrs
|4.24
|3.02
|3.55
|+.36
|+
|11.3
|38GeeGroupInc
|3
|.51
|.21
|.23
|+.02
|+
|11.1
|39NovBayPhrs
|.84
|.50
|.67
|+.07
|+
|10.8
|40PineapplFinl
|.70
|.42
|.50
|+.05
|+
|10.6
|41LGLGroup
|41
|6.99
|6.00
|6.60
|+.63
|+
|10.6
|42BirksGroup
|2.03
|1.39
|1.77
|+.16
|+
|9.7
|43Sifco
|3.89
|3.48
|3.88
|+.34
|+
|9.6
|44VenuHldgn
|10.50
|9.00
|9.97
|+.82
|+
|9.0
|45ImperOilg
|10
|72.24
|61.34
|66.64
|+5.04
|+
|8.2
|46ArmataPhr
|2.37
|1.86
|2.00
|+.15
|+
|8.1
|47SolitarioRes
|.69
|.59
|.64
|+.05
|+
|7.9
|48MoviMage
|1.55
|.62
|.70
|+.05
|+
|7.8
|49TrilogyMetl
|1.48
|1.06
|1.25
|+.09
|+
|7.8
|50AustinGold
|1.54
|1.05
|1.35
|+.10
|+
|7.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBioph
|.59
|.10
|.13
|—
|.41
|—
|76.1
|2Castellum
|2.00
|.65
|.69
|—
|1.31
|—
|65.4
|3OSTherapn
|7.00
|1.80
|1.84
|—
|2.44
|—
|57.0
|4AtlasClearnrs
|15.27
|4.05
|4.16
|—
|5.44
|—
|56.7
|5ComstockM
|5
|.81
|.25
|.38
|—
|.42
|—
|52.4
|6KnowLabs
|.22
|.08
|.09
|—
|.09
|—
|50.0
|7Azitrars
|.65
|.23
|.24
|—
|.18
|—
|43.2
|8BrazilPotshn
|8.60
|4.10
|4.38
|—
|3.32
|—
|43.1
|9MarygoldCos
|2.00
|1.01
|1.03
|—
|.73
|—
|41.5
|10ITTechPck
|.71
|.34
|.36
|—
|.25
|—
|40.9
|11OceanPwr
|1.75
|.62
|.66
|—
|.36
|—
|35.7
|12CalidiBiothrs
|1.49
|.58
|.76
|—
|.39
|—
|34.1
|13GeniusGrprs
|.62
|.45
|.48
|—
|.21
|—
|30.4
|14AgEaglAerrs
|3.60
|2.18
|2.43
|—
|1.04
|—
|30.0
|15TherivBiolrs
|2.03
|1.24
|1.27
|—
|.48
|—
|27.4
|16Globalstar
|2.34
|1.29
|1.53
|—
|.54
|—
|26.1
|17SatixfyComm
|2.03
|1.10
|1.15
|—
|.38
|—
|24.8
|18Inuvo
|.79
|.40
|.49
|—
|.16
|—
|24.1
|19CleanCoreSol
|1.38
|.91
|.99
|—
|.30
|—
|23.3
|20EmpirePetrl
|8.12
|5.75
|5.85
|—
|1.75
|—
|23.0
|21NFTLtdrs
|3.66
|2.54
|2.75
|—
|.79
|—
|22.3
|22IvanhoeEl
|8.19
|5.84
|5.92
|—
|1.63
|—
|21.6
|23GranTrrag
|4
|8.19
|5.57
|5.71
|—
|1.52
|—
|21.0
|24WidePoint
|4
|5.10
|3.41
|3.88
|—
|.96
|—
|19.8
|25BettrChoicrs
|2.49
|1.88
|1.92
|—
|.43
|—
|18.3
|26PalatinTch
|1.45
|.86
|.91
|—
|.20
|—
|17.8
|27RydeGrpn
|.54
|.36
|.38
|—
|.08
|—
|17.8
|28FOXOTch
|.38
|.19
|.24
|—
|.05
|—
|17.5
|29AltaGlbGrpn
|1.73
|1.11
|1.17
|—
|.24
|—
|17.0
|30Southlndwt
|.25
|.18
|.20
|—
|.04
|—
|16.7
|31Oragenics
|.42
|.27
|.31
|—
|.06
|—
|16.3
|32NanoViricid
|1.65
|1.03
|1.20
|—
|.23
|—
|16.1
|33HyperDatars
|1
|6.48
|3.09
|4.15
|—
|.71
|—
|14.6
|34HyperDatpfD
|26.50
|17.84
|22.91
|—
|3.38
|—
|12.9
|35GencorInds
|15
|18.10
|14.86
|15.39
|—
|2.26
|—
|12.8
|36BluerckHm
|13.48
|10.71
|11.61
|—
|1.66
|—
|12.5
|37PacGEpfC
|21.14
|18.75
|18.44
|—
|2.45
|—
|11.7
|38ObsidEngy
|5
|6.26
|5.16
|5.16
|—
|.63
|—
|10.9
|39CoreMolding
|8
|16.79
|14.23
|14.77
|—
|1.77
|—
|10.7
|40CKXLands
|14.00
|10.60
|11.29
|—
|1.31
|—
|10.4
|41SachemCap
|3
|1.40
|1.11
|1.21
|—
|.14
|—
|10.4
|42PacGEpfA
|24.49
|21.94
|21.94
|—
|2.43
|—
|10.0
|43PacGEpfD
|19.45
|17.50
|17.52
|—
|1.93
|—
|9.9
|44PacGEpfE
|19.75
|18.00
|17.69
|—
|1.91
|—
|9.7
|45BrilliAn
|4.15
|3.29
|3.45
|—
|.36
|—
|9.4
|46PacGEpfH
|17.88
|16.10
|16.32
|—
|1.68
|—
|9.3
|47CatheterPrrs
|.61
|.38
|.41
|—
|.04
|—
|9.1
|48GalianoGld
|5
|1.33
|1.07
|1.12
|—
|.11
|—
|8.9
|49Can-Fite
|1.84
|1.45
|1.48
|—
|.15
|—
|8.9
|50iShIndiaSCbt
|77.71
|67.51
|69.74
|—
|6.71
|—
|8.8
|—————————
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.