UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1DatChatwt
|.90
|.08
|.31
|+.26
|+573.9
|2VerifyMewt
|.75
|.04
|.19
|+.16
|+544.8
|3Aimfinitywt
|.12
|.01
|.04
|+.03
|+471.4
|4N2OFF
|3.49
|.35
|1.27
|+1.02
|+412.1
|5Wang&Leeh
|7.64
|1.39
|7.23
|+5.47
|+309.6
|6Diginexn
|50.66
|3.60
|29.25
|+21.75
|+290.0
|7Dominari
|4.35
|.96
|3.49
|+2.51
|+254.7
|8OnclogyIns
|11
|1.15
|.25
|1.00
|+.69
|+223.6
|9NvniGrpwt
|.34
|.04
|.20
|+.13
|+203.0
|10BrdgrAerowt
|.29
|.04
|.13
|+.09
|+202.3
|11Dermatawt
|.03
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+172.7
|12GDEVwt
|.05
|.03
|.05
|+.03
|+172.2
|13Aclarionwt
|.25
|.01
|.05
|+.03
|+160.0
|14Noodles&Co
|1.55
|.55
|1.49
|+.91
|+157.3
|15ArbeRobotwt
|1.26
|.22
|.52
|+.31
|+147.6
|16SuperComrs
|18.95
|5.11
|11.54
|+6.72
|+139.4
|17CoeptisThrrs
|13.70
|3.80
|12.95
|+7.45
|+135.5
|18Gogorowt
|.05
|.02
|.04
|+.02
|+135.3
|19NvniGroup
|7.45
|1.26
|5.66
|+3.21
|+131.0
|20RevelBioscwt
|.02
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+128.6
|21UnityBiotch
|3.10
|1.01
|2.22
|+1.24
|+127.5
|22DigihostTc
|23
|3.77
|1.41
|3.41
|+1.91
|+127.3
|23TransCoders
|16.73
|2.66
|7.56
|+4.19
|+124.3
|24CompssTh
|3.63
|1.40
|3.22
|+1.77
|+122.1
|25INmuneBio
|10.34
|4.73
|10.16
|+5.49
|+117.6
|26ConduitPhwt
|.02
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+116.7
|27OculisHldwt
|11.50
|5.13
|11.29
|+5.90
|+109.5
|2836KrHoldgrs
|12.99
|2.91
|6.50
|+3.35
|+106.3
|29Wellchangen
|2.13
|.99
|1.97
|+1.01
|+105.2
|30CoeptisTherwt
|.06
|.02
|.05
|+.02
|+104.5
|31Accolade
|6.92
|3.33
|6.89
|+3.47
|+101.5
|32HycroftMnwt
|.01
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+100.0
|33SRIVARUwt
|.04
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+100.0
|34SonderHldwt
|.02
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+100.0
|35MonoparThrs
|45.27
|21.00
|43.94
|+21.94
|+
|99.7
|36RpdMcrBio
|2.02
|.91
|1.79
|+.89
|+
|98.9
|37RebornCoffe
|5.40
|1.20
|3.30
|+1.64
|+
|98.8
|38SPIEngy
|1.75
|.38
|.77
|+.38
|+
|98.4
|39SanaBiotch
|7.30
|1.61
|3.22
|+1.59
|+
|97.5
|40InflctPtAcwt
|1.00
|.50
|.97
|+.48
|+
|96.9
|41Evergreenwt
|.06
|.03
|.06
|+.03
|+
|96.4
|42BoneBiolwt
|77.99
|40.00
|77.99
|+37.99
|+
|95.0
|43Neuronetcs
|3.69
|1.40
|3.10
|+1.49
|+
|92.5
|44Lightbridge
|10.45
|4.81
|9.05
|+4.32
|+
|91.3
|45Herambawt
|.08
|.04
|.08
|+.04
|+
|86.0
|46AlphaTauwt
|.50
|.19
|.39
|+.18
|+
|85.7
|47Cambium
|1
|1.36
|.66
|1.18
|+.54
|+
|82.9
|48ElicioTher
|9.99
|4.97
|9.31
|+4.21
|+
|82.5
|49H&EEquip
|19
|90.66
|43.24
|88.69
|+39.73
|+
|81.1
|50SiloPharma
|3.37
|.89
|1.61
|+.72
|+
|80.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ChinaLibEdrs
|7.90
|.13
|.20
|—
|4.14
|—
|95.4
|2MeiwuTch
|3.50
|.16
|.18
|—
|1.90
|—
|91.2
|3JupiterNeun
|11.11
|1.01
|1.03
|—
|9.67
|—
|90.4
|4ChansonIntA
|6.48
|.50
|.54
|—
|4.57
|—
|89.5
|5StarFashAn
|17.91
|1.00
|1.02
|—
|6.06
|—
|85.6
|6Aclarionrs
|129.65
|6.27
|7.10
|—41.14
|—
|85.3
|7Immaticswt
|.33
|.02
|.04
|—
|.21
|—
|84.1
|8IconEnrgyn
|2.33
|.38
|.39
|—
|1.84
|—
|82.3
|9PowellMaxn
|2.31
|.36
|.38
|—
|1.74
|—
|82.2
|10Neumora
|2.86
|1.83
|1.93
|—
|8.67
|—
|81.8
|11SharpsTchrs
|2.30
|.34
|.39
|—
|1.67
|—
|81.0
|12LeapThera
|3.58
|.51
|.56
|—
|2.32
|—
|80.5
|13Allakos
|1.30
|.23
|.24
|—
|.97
|—
|80.2
|14MGLGlblrs
|.84
|.10
|.12
|—
|.44
|—
|78.7
|15PTLLTDn
|15.78
|2.15
|2.26
|—
|8.18
|—
|78.4
|16Baijiayunrs
|1
|3.61
|.78
|.86
|—
|2.75
|—
|76.3
|17MullenAutors
|1.30
|.25
|.29
|—
|.91
|—
|76.2
|18Eyenovia
|.16
|.03
|.04
|—
|.11
|—
|76.0
|19SMXSecArs
|17.10
|3.72
|4.07
|—12.75
|—
|75.8
|20IGMBiosci
|7.09
|1.45
|1.51
|—
|4.60
|—
|75.3
|21CargoThara
|15.83
|3.00
|3.60
|—10.82
|—
|75.0
|22StarboxArs
|1.79
|.38
|.41
|—
|1.18
|—
|74.0
|23BlueHatInt
|1
|.16
|.04
|.04
|—
|.10
|—
|73.9
|24TStamprs
|17.25
|3.48
|3.58
|—
|9.67
|—
|73.0
|25CDTEnviron
|4.64
|1.16
|1.22
|—
|3.23
|—
|72.6
|26NxuIncA
|1.29
|.22
|.30
|—
|.77
|—
|72.2
|27StardustPwr
|4.20
|.98
|1.00
|—
|2.58
|—
|72.1
|28CISOGlblrs
|3.84
|.90
|.98
|—
|2.49
|—
|71.8
|29JasperTher
|22.52
|5.25
|6.06
|—15.32
|—
|71.7
|30EshallgoAn
|4.00
|.91
|1.10
|—
|2.74
|—
|71.4
|31CrwnElectrs
|24.45
|5.69
|6.11
|—15.19
|—
|71.3
|32Algorhythm
|.34
|.02
|.03
|—
|.06
|—
|70.5
|33Bionanors
|22.80
|4.95
|5.19
|—12.09
|—
|70.0
|34VincerxPhrs
|5.04
|1.40
|1.58
|—
|3.68
|—
|70.0
|35MicroCloudrs
|6.60
|1.45
|1.51
|—
|3.42
|—
|69.4
|36SprngviewAn
|6.80
|1.90
|2.05
|—
|4.46
|—
|68.5
|37CyngnIncrs
|.86
|.24
|.27
|—
|.58
|—
|68.2
|38ConnexaSprs
|1.66
|.37
|.41
|—
|.84
|—
|67.3
|39Shinecors
|4.69
|1.38
|1.51
|—
|3.02
|—
|66.7
|40ModivCsre
|12.76
|3.83
|4.00
|—
|7.84
|—
|66.2
|41PepGen
|3.94
|1.28
|1.29
|—
|2.50
|—
|66.0
|42FalconBeywt
|.78
|.30
|.31
|—
|.60
|—
|65.9
|43AIXIncADS
|1
|1.16
|.33
|.38
|—
|.72
|—
|65.6
|44ProPhaseLab
|1
|.94
|.26
|.26
|—
|.49
|—
|65.3
|45SRIVARUrs
|4.80
|.59
|.73
|—
|1.37
|—
|65.2
|46GraphjetA
|1.39
|.24
|.32
|—
|.58
|—
|64.8
|47OceanBioA
|.76
|.18
|.20
|—
|.36
|—
|64.6
|48CERoTherrs
|10.30
|1.76
|2.14
|—
|3.86
|—
|64.3
|49ConduitPhrs
|18.30
|2.35
|2.48
|—
|4.42
|—
|64.1
|50NewGenIvAn
|.49
|.14
|.15
|—
|.26
|—
|63.2
|—————————
