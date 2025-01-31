Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

January 31, 2025, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1DatChatwt .90 .08 .31 +.26 +573.9
2VerifyMewt .75 .04 .19 +.16 +544.8
3Aimfinitywt .12 .01 .04 +.03 +471.4
4N2OFF 3.49 .35 1.27 +1.02 +412.1
5Wang&Leeh 7.64 1.39 7.23 +5.47 +309.6
6Diginexn 50.66 3.60 29.25 +21.75 +290.0
7Dominari 4.35 .96 3.49 +2.51 +254.7
8OnclogyIns 11 1.15 .25 1.00 +.69 +223.6
9NvniGrpwt .34 .04 .20 +.13 +203.0
10BrdgrAerowt .29 .04 .13 +.09 +202.3
11Dermatawt .03 .01 .03 +.02 +172.7
12GDEVwt .05 .03 .05 +.03 +172.2
13Aclarionwt .25 .01 .05 +.03 +160.0
14Noodles&Co 1.55 .55 1.49 +.91 +157.3
15ArbeRobotwt 1.26 .22 .52 +.31 +147.6
16SuperComrs 18.95 5.11 11.54 +6.72 +139.4
17CoeptisThrrs 13.70 3.80 12.95 +7.45 +135.5
18Gogorowt .05 .02 .04 +.02 +135.3
19NvniGroup 7.45 1.26 5.66 +3.21 +131.0
20RevelBioscwt .02 .01 .02 +.01 +128.6
21UnityBiotch 3.10 1.01 2.22 +1.24 +127.5
22DigihostTc 23 3.77 1.41 3.41 +1.91 +127.3
23TransCoders 16.73 2.66 7.56 +4.19 +124.3
24CompssTh 3.63 1.40 3.22 +1.77 +122.1
25INmuneBio 10.34 4.73 10.16 +5.49 +117.6
26ConduitPhwt .02 .01 .01 +.01 +116.7
27OculisHldwt 11.50 5.13 11.29 +5.90 +109.5
2836KrHoldgrs 12.99 2.91 6.50 +3.35 +106.3
29Wellchangen 2.13 .99 1.97 +1.01 +105.2
30CoeptisTherwt .06 .02 .05 +.02 +104.5
31Accolade 6.92 3.33 6.89 +3.47 +101.5
32HycroftMnwt .01 .01 .01 +.01 +100.0
33SRIVARUwt .04 .01 .02 +.01 +100.0
34SonderHldwt .02 .01 .01 +.01 +100.0
35MonoparThrs 45.27 21.00 43.94 +21.94 + 99.7
36RpdMcrBio 2.02 .91 1.79 +.89 + 98.9
37RebornCoffe 5.40 1.20 3.30 +1.64 + 98.8
38SPIEngy 1.75 .38 .77 +.38 + 98.4
39SanaBiotch 7.30 1.61 3.22 +1.59 + 97.5
40InflctPtAcwt 1.00 .50 .97 +.48 + 96.9
41Evergreenwt .06 .03 .06 +.03 + 96.4
42BoneBiolwt 77.99 40.00 77.99 +37.99 + 95.0
43Neuronetcs 3.69 1.40 3.10 +1.49 + 92.5
44Lightbridge 10.45 4.81 9.05 +4.32 + 91.3
45Herambawt .08 .04 .08 +.04 + 86.0
46AlphaTauwt .50 .19 .39 +.18 + 85.7
47Cambium 1 1.36 .66 1.18 +.54 + 82.9
48ElicioTher 9.99 4.97 9.31 +4.21 + 82.5
49H&EEquip 19 90.66 43.24 88.69 +39.73 + 81.1
50SiloPharma 3.37 .89 1.61 +.72 + 80.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ChinaLibEdrs 7.90 .13 .20 4.14 95.4
2MeiwuTch 3.50 .16 .18 1.90 91.2
3JupiterNeun 11.11 1.01 1.03 9.67 90.4
4ChansonIntA 6.48 .50 .54 4.57 89.5
5StarFashAn 17.91 1.00 1.02 6.06 85.6
6Aclarionrs 129.65 6.27 7.10 —41.14 85.3
7Immaticswt .33 .02 .04 .21 84.1
8IconEnrgyn 2.33 .38 .39 1.84 82.3
9PowellMaxn 2.31 .36 .38 1.74 82.2
10Neumora 2.86 1.83 1.93 8.67 81.8
11SharpsTchrs 2.30 .34 .39 1.67 81.0
12LeapThera 3.58 .51 .56 2.32 80.5
13Allakos 1.30 .23 .24 .97 80.2
14MGLGlblrs .84 .10 .12 .44 78.7
15PTLLTDn 15.78 2.15 2.26 8.18 78.4
16Baijiayunrs 1 3.61 .78 .86 2.75 76.3
17MullenAutors 1.30 .25 .29 .91 76.2
18Eyenovia .16 .03 .04 .11 76.0
19SMXSecArs 17.10 3.72 4.07 —12.75 75.8
20IGMBiosci 7.09 1.45 1.51 4.60 75.3
21CargoThara 15.83 3.00 3.60 —10.82 75.0
22StarboxArs 1.79 .38 .41 1.18 74.0
23BlueHatInt 1 .16 .04 .04 .10 73.9
24TStamprs 17.25 3.48 3.58 9.67 73.0
25CDTEnviron 4.64 1.16 1.22 3.23 72.6
26NxuIncA 1.29 .22 .30 .77 72.2
27StardustPwr 4.20 .98 1.00 2.58 72.1
28CISOGlblrs 3.84 .90 .98 2.49 71.8
29JasperTher 22.52 5.25 6.06 —15.32 71.7
30EshallgoAn 4.00 .91 1.10 2.74 71.4
31CrwnElectrs 24.45 5.69 6.11 —15.19 71.3
32Algorhythm .34 .02 .03 .06 70.5
33Bionanors 22.80 4.95 5.19 —12.09 70.0
34VincerxPhrs 5.04 1.40 1.58 3.68 70.0
35MicroCloudrs 6.60 1.45 1.51 3.42 69.4
36SprngviewAn 6.80 1.90 2.05 4.46 68.5
37CyngnIncrs .86 .24 .27 .58 68.2
38ConnexaSprs 1.66 .37 .41 .84 67.3
39Shinecors 4.69 1.38 1.51 3.02 66.7
40ModivCsre 12.76 3.83 4.00 7.84 66.2
41PepGen 3.94 1.28 1.29 2.50 66.0
42FalconBeywt .78 .30 .31 .60 65.9
43AIXIncADS 1 1.16 .33 .38 .72 65.6
44ProPhaseLab 1 .94 .26 .26 .49 65.3
45SRIVARUrs 4.80 .59 .73 1.37 65.2
46GraphjetA 1.39 .24 .32 .58 64.8
47OceanBioA .76 .18 .20 .36 64.6
48CERoTherrs 10.30 1.76 2.14 3.86 64.3
49ConduitPhrs 18.30 2.35 2.48 4.42 64.1
50NewGenIvAn .49 .14 .15 .26 63.2
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

