Unity Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Clinton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.5 million, or $4.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.1 million.

