UnitedHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.54 billion.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $5.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $6.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.71 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $100.81 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.25 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $29.50 to $30 per share, with revenue in the range of $450 billion to $455 billion.

_____

