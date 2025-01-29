United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $689 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $10.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $11.59 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.77 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.58 billion, or $38.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.35 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.6 billion to $16.1 billion.

