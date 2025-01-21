United: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $985 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $985 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.39 billion.

