Union Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Morrisville, Vermont-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.8 million, or $1.94 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNB

