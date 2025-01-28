UMB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $120 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $2.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $720.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $440.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $441.2 million, or $8.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

