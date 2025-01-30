U.S. Steel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported a loss of $89 million in…

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $3.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $384 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.64 billion.

