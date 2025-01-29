Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 55, Union 40 Albemarle 56, Louisa 55 Alleghany 62, James River 54 Amelia County 44, Randolph-Henry…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 55, Union 40

Albemarle 56, Louisa 55

Alleghany 62, James River 54

Amelia County 44, Randolph-Henry 18

Appomattox 61, Gretna 58

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 35, Surry County 14

Arcadia 58, Chincoteague 45

Armstrong 67, Mechanicsville High School 64

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 78, Tidewater Academy 43

Brentsville 51, Skyline 48

Broadwater Academy 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 20

Brunswick Academy 32, Southampton Academy 20

Central – Wise 93, Lee High 13

Chancellor 52, Eastern View 21

Chantilly 48, Oakton 42

Charlottesville 81, Monticello 27

Christ Chapel Academy 45, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 43

Clarke County 67, Strasburg 40

Colgan 55, Gar-Field 36

Colonial Beach 46, Rappahannock 28

Colonial Forge 58, Mountain View 16

Cosby 71, Clover Hill 25

Courtland 54, King George 36

Culpeper 71, Spotsylvania 18

Cumberland 38, Central of Lunenburg 30

Deep Creek 82, Grassfield 31

Deep Run 57, J.R. Tucker 24

E.C. Glass 47, Liberty-Bedford 44

Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 39

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 64, Bishop O’Connell 56

Essex 52, Northumberland 30

Fairfax 50, West Springfield 42

Flint Hill 47, Holton Arms, Md. 24

Fort Chiswell 66, Auburn 47

Frank Cox 45, First Colonial 40

Fredericksburg Christian 44, Trinity Christian School 38

GW-Danville 57, Martinsville 22

Galax 57, Giles 16

George Wythe 53, Bland County 36

Grafton 66, Bruton 33

Graham 49, Virginia 35

Grayson County 60, Chilhowie 55

Great Bridge 56, Hickory 44

Greenbrier Christian 42, Portsmouth Christian 17

Grundy 72, Twin Valley 31

Hampton 91, Kecoughtan 10

Hampton Christian 36, StoneBridge School 32

Hampton Roads 49, Norfolk Academy 32

Hanover 55, Henrico 45

Harrisonburg 47, Rockbridge County 40

Highland Springs 72, Atlee 39

Highland-Warrenton 51, Randolph-Macon Academy 19

Holston 28, Patrick Henry 25

Honaker 48, Rural Retreat 21

James Madison 46, Westfield 34

James Monroe 98, Caroline 22

James Robinson 51, Lake Braddock 35

K&Q Central 50, King William 25

King’s Fork High School 62, Lakeland (VA) 29

Lafayette 50, Smithfield 23

Lebanon 21, Tazewell 16

Liberty Christian 54, Amherst County 38

Lightridge 50, Loudoun Valley 37

Lloyd Bird 71, RHSA 9

Luray 31, Madison County 29

Magna Vista 57, Bassett 29

Manchester 79, Huguenot 2

Marion 55, Richlands 29

Massaponax 43, Brooke Point 29

Matoaca 77, Colonial Heights 22

Menchville 73, Warwick 17

Millbrook 51, John Handley 40

Nandua 50, Northampton 23

Nansemond River 55, Indian River 31

Norfolk Christian School 65, Steward School 61, OT

Norfolk Collegiate 50, Peninsula Catholic 8

Northside 34, Franklin County 33

Ocean Lakes 59, Tallwood 13

Orange County 60, Goochland 16

Osbourn Park 62, Osbourn 13

Page County 35, Stonewall Jackson 31

Patrick Henry 38, Varina 35

Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring, forfeit

Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 25

Petersburg 45, Meadowbrook 30

Phoebus 51, Heritage 27

Poquoson 62, Jamestown 51

Potomac 49, Woodbridge 41

Powhatan 46, Midlothian 39

Prince Edward County 49, Buckingham County 28

Princess Anne 79, Green Run 33

Pulaski County 58, Hidden Valley 48

Radford 60, Patrick County 55

Riverbend 67, North Stafford 22

Rustburg 43, Brookville 28

Salem 65, Blacksburg 29

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Landstown 26

Seton School 46, Oakcrest 43

Spotswood 55, East Rockingham 24

St. Annes-Belfield 71, St. Margaret’s 53

Staunton 42, Buffalo Gap 40

Staunton River 45, Lord Botetourt 43

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 53, Episcopal 34

Stuarts Draft 39, Waynesboro 35

Tabb 45, New Kent 38

Turner Ashby 29, Broadway 25

Twin Springs 50, Rye Cove 36

Virginia Beach Catholic 83, Cape Henry Collegiate 28

Warhill 58, York 20

West Point def. Carver, forfeit

West Potomac 55, South County 44

Westmoreland County 40, Lancaster 29

Westover Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 44

William Campbell 47, Altavista 28

William Fleming 76, William Byrd 22

Woodgrove 85, Broad Run 72

Woodside 67, Bethel 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.