Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, Union 40
Albemarle 56, Louisa 55
Alleghany 62, James River 54
Amelia County 44, Randolph-Henry 18
Appomattox 61, Gretna 58
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 35, Surry County 14
Arcadia 58, Chincoteague 45
Armstrong 67, Mechanicsville High School 64
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 78, Tidewater Academy 43
Brentsville 51, Skyline 48
Broadwater Academy 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 20
Brunswick Academy 32, Southampton Academy 20
Central – Wise 93, Lee High 13
Chancellor 52, Eastern View 21
Chantilly 48, Oakton 42
Charlottesville 81, Monticello 27
Christ Chapel Academy 45, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 43
Clarke County 67, Strasburg 40
Colgan 55, Gar-Field 36
Colonial Beach 46, Rappahannock 28
Colonial Forge 58, Mountain View 16
Cosby 71, Clover Hill 25
Courtland 54, King George 36
Culpeper 71, Spotsylvania 18
Cumberland 38, Central of Lunenburg 30
Deep Creek 82, Grassfield 31
Deep Run 57, J.R. Tucker 24
E.C. Glass 47, Liberty-Bedford 44
Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 39
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 64, Bishop O’Connell 56
Essex 52, Northumberland 30
Fairfax 50, West Springfield 42
Flint Hill 47, Holton Arms, Md. 24
Fort Chiswell 66, Auburn 47
Frank Cox 45, First Colonial 40
Fredericksburg Christian 44, Trinity Christian School 38
GW-Danville 57, Martinsville 22
Galax 57, Giles 16
George Wythe 53, Bland County 36
Grafton 66, Bruton 33
Graham 49, Virginia 35
Grayson County 60, Chilhowie 55
Great Bridge 56, Hickory 44
Greenbrier Christian 42, Portsmouth Christian 17
Grundy 72, Twin Valley 31
Hampton 91, Kecoughtan 10
Hampton Christian 36, StoneBridge School 32
Hampton Roads 49, Norfolk Academy 32
Hanover 55, Henrico 45
Harrisonburg 47, Rockbridge County 40
Highland Springs 72, Atlee 39
Highland-Warrenton 51, Randolph-Macon Academy 19
Holston 28, Patrick Henry 25
Honaker 48, Rural Retreat 21
James Madison 46, Westfield 34
James Monroe 98, Caroline 22
James Robinson 51, Lake Braddock 35
K&Q Central 50, King William 25
King’s Fork High School 62, Lakeland (VA) 29
Lafayette 50, Smithfield 23
Lebanon 21, Tazewell 16
Liberty Christian 54, Amherst County 38
Lightridge 50, Loudoun Valley 37
Lloyd Bird 71, RHSA 9
Luray 31, Madison County 29
Magna Vista 57, Bassett 29
Manchester 79, Huguenot 2
Marion 55, Richlands 29
Massaponax 43, Brooke Point 29
Matoaca 77, Colonial Heights 22
Menchville 73, Warwick 17
Millbrook 51, John Handley 40
Nandua 50, Northampton 23
Nansemond River 55, Indian River 31
Norfolk Christian School 65, Steward School 61, OT
Norfolk Collegiate 50, Peninsula Catholic 8
Northside 34, Franklin County 33
Ocean Lakes 59, Tallwood 13
Orange County 60, Goochland 16
Osbourn Park 62, Osbourn 13
Page County 35, Stonewall Jackson 31
Patrick Henry 38, Varina 35
Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring, forfeit
Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 25
Petersburg 45, Meadowbrook 30
Phoebus 51, Heritage 27
Poquoson 62, Jamestown 51
Potomac 49, Woodbridge 41
Powhatan 46, Midlothian 39
Prince Edward County 49, Buckingham County 28
Princess Anne 79, Green Run 33
Pulaski County 58, Hidden Valley 48
Radford 60, Patrick County 55
Riverbend 67, North Stafford 22
Rustburg 43, Brookville 28
Salem 65, Blacksburg 29
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Landstown 26
Seton School 46, Oakcrest 43
Spotswood 55, East Rockingham 24
St. Annes-Belfield 71, St. Margaret’s 53
Staunton 42, Buffalo Gap 40
Staunton River 45, Lord Botetourt 43
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 53, Episcopal 34
Stuarts Draft 39, Waynesboro 35
Tabb 45, New Kent 38
Turner Ashby 29, Broadway 25
Twin Springs 50, Rye Cove 36
Virginia Beach Catholic 83, Cape Henry Collegiate 28
Warhill 58, York 20
West Point def. Carver, forfeit
West Potomac 55, South County 44
Westmoreland County 40, Lancaster 29
Westover Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 44
William Campbell 47, Altavista 28
William Fleming 76, William Byrd 22
Woodgrove 85, Broad Run 72
Woodside 67, Bethel 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
