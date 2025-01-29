Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 66, Louisa 35 Altavista 68, William Campbell 42 Arcadia 74, Chincoteague 41 Armstrong 79, Mechanicsville High…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 66, Louisa 35

Altavista 68, William Campbell 42

Arcadia 74, Chincoteague 41

Armstrong 79, Mechanicsville High School 56

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Broadwater Academy 25

Atlee 60, Highland Springs 42

Auburn 84, Fort Chiswell 57

Blue Ridge School 79, Va. Episcopal 58

Broad Run 46, Woodgrove 45

Brooke Point 73, Massaponax 65

Brunswick Academy 71, Southampton Academy 53

Buckingham County 78, Prince Edward County 67

Caroline 62, James Monroe 50

Carter G. Woodson, N.C. 77, Alexandria City 45

Central – Wise 93, Lee High 13

Charlottesville 81, Monticello 27

Chilhowie 69, Northwood 46

Colgan 57, Gar-Field 54

Colonial Beach 50, Rappahannock 47

Colonial Forge 60, Mountain View 31

Colonial Heights 78, Matoaca 74

Courtland 56, King George 40

Culpeper 82, Spotsylvania 52

Cumberland 59, Central of Lunenburg 29

Denbigh 60, Gloucester 52

Denbigh Baptist 102, Gateway Christian 34

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 55, Gate City 46

Eastern Mennonite 80, Shenandoah Valley Academy 66

Eastern View 78, Chancellor 52

Eastside 62, Thomas Walker 17

Episcopal 86, St. Albans, D.C. 83

Essex 59, Northumberland 49

Fairfax 52, West Springfield 40

Fairfax Christian 74, Evergreen Christian 63

Fauquier 78, Warren County 49

Flint Hill 67, Saint James, Md. 43

Fort Defiance 79, Riverheads 74

GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 54

Galax 59, Giles 54

George Wythe 82, Bland County 24

Gonzaga College, D.C. 61, Paul VI Catholic High School 58

Goochland 43, Orange County 41

Great Bridge 66, Hickory 41

Gretna 55, Appomattox 49

Grundy 69, Twin Valley 40

Hampton 60, Kecoughtan 31

Hanover 83, Henrico 69

Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Jefferson Forest 49

Heritage 78, Phoebus 63

Hidden Valley 56, Pulaski County 54

Hopewell 77, Dinwiddie 29

Hurley 69, Council 31

J.R. Tucker 51, Deep Run 46

John Handley 72, Millbrook 54

King’s Fork High School 76, Lakeland (VA) 58

Lancaster 51, Westmoreland County 47

Landstown 58, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Liberty Christian 72, Amherst County 26

Lord Botetourt 60, Staunton River 54

Luray 61, Madison County 48

Magna Vista 57, Bassett 50

Marion 76, Richlands 62

Menchville 70, Warwick 67

Meridian High School 78, Liberty-Bealeton 42

Middlesex 46, Mathews 43

Nandua 51, Northampton 48

Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Walsingham Academy 38

Nelson County 83, Chatham 59

New Covenant 50, Tandem Friends School 39

New Kent 87, York 38

Norfolk Academy 58, Hampton Roads 33

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 60, Christ Chapel Academy 49

Northside 66, Franklin County 32

Oak Hill Academy 84, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 59

Osbourn 52, Osbourn Park 48

Oscar Smith 81, Western Branch 61

Page County 70, Stonewall Jackson 23

Patrick Henry 81, Holston 45

Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72

Petersburg 63, Meadowbrook 56

Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 63, Jefferson Christian 30

Portsmouth Christian 71, Greenbrier Christian 53

Rise Academy 70, Carmel 63

Riverbend 54, North Stafford 47

Riverside 82, Stone Bridge 67

Rural Retreat 74, Honaker 35

Rustburg 59, Brookville 42

Salem 78, Blacksburg 54

Skyline 91, Brentsville 27

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 48, Westover Christian 46

Spotswood 63, East Rockingham 35

Springdale Prep, Md. 81, St. John Paul the Great 61

St. Michael 75, Seton School 59

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Georgetown Prep, Md. 61

Staunton 66, Buffalo Gap 35

Steward School 68, Norfolk Christian School 42

Strasburg 43, Clarke County 34

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 38

Summit Christian Academy 62, Isle of Wight Academy 38

Tallwood 52, Ocean Lakes 35

Temple Christian 54, Roanoke Valley Christian 49

Thomas Dale 69, Prince George 40

Timber Ridge 46, Mountain View Christian Academy 44

Turner Ashby 59, Broadway 35

Twin Springs 61, Rye Cove 48

Union 40, Abingdon 36

Varina 84, Patrick Henry 49

Virginia 50, Graham 47

Virginia Beach Catholic 75, Cape Henry Collegiate 62

West Potomac 58, South County 47

Westfield 62, James Madison 53

Woodside 70, Bethel 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.