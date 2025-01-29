Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 66, Louisa 35
Altavista 68, William Campbell 42
Arcadia 74, Chincoteague 41
Armstrong 79, Mechanicsville High School 56
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Broadwater Academy 25
Atlee 60, Highland Springs 42
Auburn 84, Fort Chiswell 57
Blue Ridge School 79, Va. Episcopal 58
Broad Run 46, Woodgrove 45
Brooke Point 73, Massaponax 65
Brunswick Academy 71, Southampton Academy 53
Buckingham County 78, Prince Edward County 67
Caroline 62, James Monroe 50
Carter G. Woodson, N.C. 77, Alexandria City 45
Central – Wise 93, Lee High 13
Charlottesville 81, Monticello 27
Chilhowie 69, Northwood 46
Colgan 57, Gar-Field 54
Colonial Beach 50, Rappahannock 47
Colonial Forge 60, Mountain View 31
Colonial Heights 78, Matoaca 74
Courtland 56, King George 40
Culpeper 82, Spotsylvania 52
Cumberland 59, Central of Lunenburg 29
Denbigh 60, Gloucester 52
Denbigh Baptist 102, Gateway Christian 34
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 55, Gate City 46
Eastern Mennonite 80, Shenandoah Valley Academy 66
Eastern View 78, Chancellor 52
Eastside 62, Thomas Walker 17
Episcopal 86, St. Albans, D.C. 83
Essex 59, Northumberland 49
Fairfax 52, West Springfield 40
Fairfax Christian 74, Evergreen Christian 63
Fauquier 78, Warren County 49
Flint Hill 67, Saint James, Md. 43
Fort Defiance 79, Riverheads 74
GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 54
Galax 59, Giles 54
George Wythe 82, Bland County 24
Gonzaga College, D.C. 61, Paul VI Catholic High School 58
Goochland 43, Orange County 41
Great Bridge 66, Hickory 41
Gretna 55, Appomattox 49
Grundy 69, Twin Valley 40
Hampton 60, Kecoughtan 31
Hanover 83, Henrico 69
Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Jefferson Forest 49
Heritage 78, Phoebus 63
Hidden Valley 56, Pulaski County 54
Hopewell 77, Dinwiddie 29
Hurley 69, Council 31
J.R. Tucker 51, Deep Run 46
John Handley 72, Millbrook 54
King’s Fork High School 76, Lakeland (VA) 58
Lancaster 51, Westmoreland County 47
Landstown 58, Salem-Va. Beach 42
Liberty Christian 72, Amherst County 26
Lord Botetourt 60, Staunton River 54
Luray 61, Madison County 48
Magna Vista 57, Bassett 50
Marion 76, Richlands 62
Menchville 70, Warwick 67
Meridian High School 78, Liberty-Bealeton 42
Middlesex 46, Mathews 43
Nandua 51, Northampton 48
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Walsingham Academy 38
Nelson County 83, Chatham 59
New Covenant 50, Tandem Friends School 39
New Kent 87, York 38
Norfolk Academy 58, Hampton Roads 33
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 60, Christ Chapel Academy 49
Northside 66, Franklin County 32
Oak Hill Academy 84, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 59
Osbourn 52, Osbourn Park 48
Oscar Smith 81, Western Branch 61
Page County 70, Stonewall Jackson 23
Patrick Henry 81, Holston 45
Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72
Petersburg 63, Meadowbrook 56
Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 63, Jefferson Christian 30
Portsmouth Christian 71, Greenbrier Christian 53
Rise Academy 70, Carmel 63
Riverbend 54, North Stafford 47
Riverside 82, Stone Bridge 67
Rural Retreat 74, Honaker 35
Rustburg 59, Brookville 42
Salem 78, Blacksburg 54
Skyline 91, Brentsville 27
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 48, Westover Christian 46
Spotswood 63, East Rockingham 35
Springdale Prep, Md. 81, St. John Paul the Great 61
St. Michael 75, Seton School 59
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Georgetown Prep, Md. 61
Staunton 66, Buffalo Gap 35
Steward School 68, Norfolk Christian School 42
Strasburg 43, Clarke County 34
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 38
Summit Christian Academy 62, Isle of Wight Academy 38
Tallwood 52, Ocean Lakes 35
Temple Christian 54, Roanoke Valley Christian 49
Thomas Dale 69, Prince George 40
Timber Ridge 46, Mountain View Christian Academy 44
Turner Ashby 59, Broadway 35
Twin Springs 61, Rye Cove 48
Union 40, Abingdon 36
Varina 84, Patrick Henry 49
Virginia 50, Graham 47
Virginia Beach Catholic 75, Cape Henry Collegiate 62
West Potomac 58, South County 47
Westfield 62, James Madison 53
Woodside 70, Bethel 45
