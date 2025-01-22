Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 93, Goochland 42 Alleghany 58, Glenvar 55 Annandale 60, Mount Vernon 52 Atlantic Shores Christian 79,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 93, Goochland 42

Alleghany 58, Glenvar 55

Annandale 60, Mount Vernon 52

Atlantic Shores Christian 79, StoneBridge School 29

Atlee 88, Henrico 64

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Brunswick Academy 55

Brooke Point 59, North Stafford 38

Buckingham County 69, Nottoway 63

Bullis, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 53

C. G. Woodson 68, South County 42

Carmel 80, Shining Stars Sports 67

Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 75, Carlisle 18

Chancellor 63, Culpeper 55

Chilhowie 61, Holston 31

Colonial Forge 59, Stafford 44

Courtland 91, Spotsylvania 33

Dan River 70, William Campbell 40

Deep Run 60, Meadowbrook 48

Denbigh Baptist 71, Broadwater Academy 42

Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 31

Eastern View 71, Caroline 65

Episcopal 62, Georgetown Prep, Md. 57

Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Christian Heritage Academy 26

Floyd County 50, Radford 30

Fluvanna 50, Charlottesville 38

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Seton School 57

Gill Grove Baptist 104, Faith Baptist 80

Glen Allen 68, J.R. Tucker 43

Grace Christian 82, Grove Avenue Baptist 51

Gretna 69, Chatham 43

Hayfield 74, Justice High School 26

Hermitage 91, TJHS 53

Hidden Valley 84, Christiansburg 38

Highland Springs 86, Hanover 69

James Monroe 79, King George 49

James Robinson 56, West Potomac 49

John Handley 82, Brentsville 25

Lake Braddock 52, Fairfax 46

Lancaster 73, Colonial Beach 51

Langley 62, McLean 40

Lee High 35, Abingdon 33

Lloyd Bird 58, Cosby 42

Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 38

Martinsville 63, Tunstall 61

Massaponax 57, Mountain View 41

Mathews 82, King William 75

Middlesex 60, Carver 49

Mills Godwin 71, Matoaca 48

Mountain Mission 70, Jefferson Christian 64

Nelson County 89, Altavista 60

Northumberland 67, Rappahannock 25

Northwood 61, Honaker 35

Patrick County 58, James River 48

Patrick Henry 77, Blacksburg 43

Patriot 67, Freedom – South Riding 55

Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Dematha, Md. 48

Petersburg 60, Prince George 54

Portsmouth Christian 79, Gateway Christian 35

Prince Edward County 72, Amelia County 46

Rise Academy 83, Life Christian 41

Riverside 87, Lightridge 58

Rustburg 51, Appomattox 41

Salem 72, Amherst County 28

Shenandoah Valley Academy 62, Highland View, Md. 52

Southampton 87, Colonial Heights 80

Staunton 68, Riverheads 47

Stone Bridge 68, Independence 66

Sussex Central 52, Surry County 34

Timberlake Christian 58, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 20

Union 62, Eastside 44

Varina 90, Mechanicsville High School 25

Virginia 74, Richlands 56

Virginia Beach Catholic 59, Norfolk Academy 40

Waynesboro 63, Buffalo Gap 55

Western Albemarle 84, Louisa 28

Westmoreland County 44, Essex 31

William Fleming 64, Staunton River 33

Wilson Memorial 82, Fort Defiance 62

Woodbridge 79, Gar-Field 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George Wythe vs. Galax, ppd.

Kempsville vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.

Landstown vs. Frank Cox, ppd.

Poquoson vs. Nandua, ccd.

Western Branch vs. Lakeland (VA), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

