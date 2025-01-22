Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 93, Goochland 42
Alleghany 58, Glenvar 55
Annandale 60, Mount Vernon 52
Atlantic Shores Christian 79, StoneBridge School 29
Atlee 88, Henrico 64
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Brunswick Academy 55
Brooke Point 59, North Stafford 38
Buckingham County 69, Nottoway 63
Bullis, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 53
C. G. Woodson 68, South County 42
Carmel 80, Shining Stars Sports 67
Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 75, Carlisle 18
Chancellor 63, Culpeper 55
Chilhowie 61, Holston 31
Colonial Forge 59, Stafford 44
Courtland 91, Spotsylvania 33
Dan River 70, William Campbell 40
Deep Run 60, Meadowbrook 48
Denbigh Baptist 71, Broadwater Academy 42
Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 31
Eastern View 71, Caroline 65
Episcopal 62, Georgetown Prep, Md. 57
Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Christian Heritage Academy 26
Floyd County 50, Radford 30
Fluvanna 50, Charlottesville 38
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Seton School 57
Gill Grove Baptist 104, Faith Baptist 80
Glen Allen 68, J.R. Tucker 43
Grace Christian 82, Grove Avenue Baptist 51
Gretna 69, Chatham 43
Hayfield 74, Justice High School 26
Hermitage 91, TJHS 53
Hidden Valley 84, Christiansburg 38
Highland Springs 86, Hanover 69
James Monroe 79, King George 49
James Robinson 56, West Potomac 49
John Handley 82, Brentsville 25
Lake Braddock 52, Fairfax 46
Lancaster 73, Colonial Beach 51
Langley 62, McLean 40
Lee High 35, Abingdon 33
Lloyd Bird 58, Cosby 42
Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 38
Martinsville 63, Tunstall 61
Massaponax 57, Mountain View 41
Mathews 82, King William 75
Middlesex 60, Carver 49
Mills Godwin 71, Matoaca 48
Mountain Mission 70, Jefferson Christian 64
Nelson County 89, Altavista 60
Northumberland 67, Rappahannock 25
Northwood 61, Honaker 35
Patrick County 58, James River 48
Patrick Henry 77, Blacksburg 43
Patriot 67, Freedom – South Riding 55
Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Dematha, Md. 48
Petersburg 60, Prince George 54
Portsmouth Christian 79, Gateway Christian 35
Prince Edward County 72, Amelia County 46
Rise Academy 83, Life Christian 41
Riverside 87, Lightridge 58
Rustburg 51, Appomattox 41
Salem 72, Amherst County 28
Shenandoah Valley Academy 62, Highland View, Md. 52
Southampton 87, Colonial Heights 80
Staunton 68, Riverheads 47
Stone Bridge 68, Independence 66
Sussex Central 52, Surry County 34
Timberlake Christian 58, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 20
Union 62, Eastside 44
Varina 90, Mechanicsville High School 25
Virginia 74, Richlands 56
Virginia Beach Catholic 59, Norfolk Academy 40
Waynesboro 63, Buffalo Gap 55
Western Albemarle 84, Louisa 28
Westmoreland County 44, Essex 31
William Fleming 64, Staunton River 33
Wilson Memorial 82, Fort Defiance 62
Woodbridge 79, Gar-Field 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George Wythe vs. Galax, ppd.
Kempsville vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.
Landstown vs. Frank Cox, ppd.
Poquoson vs. Nandua, ccd.
Western Branch vs. Lakeland (VA), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
