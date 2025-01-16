TSMC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.59…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of $2.24.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $26.88 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.49 billion, or $7.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.