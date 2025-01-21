TrustCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.3…

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Glenville, New York, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.8 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $171.8 million.

_____

