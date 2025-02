WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he’s directing opening a detention center at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he’s directing opening a detention center at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants in US illegally.

