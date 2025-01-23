TriCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29 million.…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $133.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $100.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.9 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $395.8 million.

