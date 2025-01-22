Travelers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.08…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $8.96. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $9.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.57 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.06 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5 billion, or $21.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.45 billion.

